Swiss curlers don’t stop at Canada, either

Valentin Tanner, Peter de Cruz, Sven Michel and Benoit Schwartz of CC Geneva have all achieved four wins after 4 of Robben’s 13 matches, and they have the toughest matches – presumably against the top candidates Canada and Sweden – behind them. At first they defeated the defending champion Sweden (Niklas Eden).

On Easter night, Swiss time, the Swiss achieved their third victory in their third game with a score of 8: 5 against Japan (Utah Matsumura). In the match against Canada they went out as a stranger. But they kept well from the start and entered the second half after five finals, 3-1 behind. From the sixth end onwards, the Canadians took the reins. They allowed Switzerland to draw 4: 4 at the 10th end and counted on the last stone advantage in the extra finish.

It is usually very difficult to win an extra finale against a major Canadian team when they can play the last stone. But in this important match, Geneva showed that it was possible. Yes, they stole two rooms.

The Swiss team shines with a world-class 91 percent share of successful stones. Sven Michel is third with 95%, Peter de Cruz and Valentin Tanner each have 94%.