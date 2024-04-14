Sweet Home Outdoor: Make your porches and benches look great

Make small porches and benches look big
In time with the first warm rays of the sun, we conquer even the smallest personal oases of fresh air. What makes this great.
Here you will find additional external content. If you consent to cookies being set by third-party service providers and that personal data is therefore transferred to third-party service providers, you can allow all cookies and view external content directly.
Only a few square metres High above the street or at ground level in front of the ground floor apartment, yet we want the feeling of a balcony and we want to feel like we are on the Riviera on exquisite wicker furniture. It must also flourish, grow and smell, and yes: a real garden sculpture is also needed. No other place inspires positive furnishing energy as much as your personal outdoor oasis. Whether you have a small balcony or a modest seating area, there is actually a lot you can do with it. Image via: Hem Historiska
1- A comfortable corner
Recessed corners on small balconies can be installed easily, quickly and inexpensively. What you need are boxes, boards, cushions, and lots of blankets and pillows. Stable and large boxes are well suited as the infrastructure for seating and lounging areas. This requires appropriately sized boards and padding on them. Place nice blankets and pillows on top. You can also use old wine boxes to create small shelves for pots, cups, or garden tools. What's always worth it is the rug. Washable woven cotton rugs work well and are inexpensive.
2- Large boxes
Large boxes can serve as mini flower beds. This works well to define seating areas in the garden. If you want a gardener's paradise on your small balcony, these boxes can also be used, ideally on shorter siding. You can also grow vegetables in it.
3- Fabric privacy screen
On many balconies, people want more protection from prying eyes, sun or wind. Instead of poorly aging, raffia and bamboo wraps that never look good, you can sew the perfect protection yourself using sun-resistant fabric. These curtains for balcony railings and side walls are openable, closeable and washable.
4- Discussion panel
Once you lift your bench with the platform, it detaches and looks sleek and elegant and provides better space for placing furniture. Get advice from a carpenter to make sure everything remains stable and weatherproof.
5- Plant protection
Natural boundaries and privacy protection for the garden seating area are provided by intelligently selected and used plants. Swiss interior designer Dominique Brunner executed this very beautifully, Whose house you see here. Its garden resembles the garden of a villa more than the garden of a rented apartment. Many things grow lushly from large pots. Alternate different plants and textures, such as hostas, hydrangeas and yellow poppies.
6- A café in front of the house
What is taken for granted in the countryside is rarely preserved in the city: the space in front of the house. If you equip it with two chairs and a table or bench, you can enjoy being outside even without a balcony or bench and will still stay in touch with neighbors and passers-by. I discovered this beautiful place with Ann and Slädu Perica. I noticed this because the chairs have green fur, which I find particularly chic. Check out the home's inspiring story here.
7- Summer bar
Caipirinha, mojito and salsa or do you prefer a Milanese aperitif? Now you can celebrate these mini parties after work on your balcony. Design it like a summer bar. To do this, cover your pillows with summery patterned fabrics and enjoy colorful trays, pretty cocktail glasses and some fairy lights.
8- Urban Oasis
This is a large terrace, but the idea of furnishing your outdoor space in a summery and elegant way with little effort can also be implemented in a small seating area. This example also inspires you to bring an Italian lido feel to your small balcony with a lounge chair, umbrella and striped pattern. The balcony belongs to the apartment of the young restaurant entrepreneur in Zurich, Linda Hauser, Your presence can you View here.
9- Romantic hotel
Even in the city centre, between new developments, traffic and lack of space, you can create a little rural ode. Plant lots of roses and lavender. Choose rattan furniture. If space is limited, benches are a good idea. The upholstery of these pillows is white. Paint an antique table with white varnish and set up lanterns.
10 – Shelter
To create a comfortable place to sit in a small garden, it is worth slipping between the bushes. Here you can flexibly create small, quiet oases with foldable furniture to separate yourself a little. In the evening, you can fold everything back to repeat the ritual the next warm day.
Did you find an error? Report now.
“Typical entrepreneur. Lifelong beer expert. Hipster-friendly internet buff. Analyst. Social media enthusiast.”
More Stories
DNA testing leads to a change of heart: The neo-Nazi from 'American History X' is now an Orthodox Jew
What you can plant now and what you can't
Asylum in Germany: A payment card against misuse is coming – News