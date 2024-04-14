Sweet Home Outdoor: Make your porches and benches look great

– Make small porches and benches look big In time with the first warm rays of the sun, we conquer even the smallest personal oases of fresh air. What makes this great.

Here you will find additional external content. If you consent to cookies being set by third-party service providers and that personal data is therefore transferred to third-party service providers, you can allow all cookies and view external content directly. Allow cookies More information

Only a few square metres High above the street or at ground level in front of the ground floor apartment, yet we want the feeling of a balcony and we want to feel like we are on the Riviera on exquisite wicker furniture. It must also flourish, grow and smell, and yes: a real garden sculpture is also needed. No other place inspires positive furnishing energy as much as your personal outdoor oasis. Whether you have a small balcony or a modest seating area, there is actually a lot you can do with it. Image via: Hem Historiska

1- A comfortable corner

An impromptu cozy corner with lots of textiles. Image via: Hem Historiska

Recessed corners on small balconies can be installed easily, quickly and inexpensively. What you need are boxes, boards, cushions, and lots of blankets and pillows. Stable and large boxes are well suited as the infrastructure for seating and lounging areas. This requires appropriately sized boards and padding on them. Place nice blankets and pillows on top. You can also use old wine boxes to create small shelves for pots, cups, or garden tools. What's always worth it is the rug. Washable woven cotton rugs work well and are inexpensive.

2- Large boxes

Large boxes as plant beds. Image via: Indigo

Large boxes can serve as mini flower beds. This works well to define seating areas in the garden. If you want a gardener's paradise on your small balcony, these boxes can also be used, ideally on shorter siding. You can also grow vegetables in it.

3- Fabric privacy screen

Smart curtain for balcony railing. Image via: Stadtsheim

On many balconies, people want more protection from prying eyes, sun or wind. Instead of poorly aging, raffia and bamboo wraps that never look good, you can sew the perfect protection yourself using sun-resistant fabric. These curtains for balcony railings and side walls are openable, closeable and washable.

4- Discussion panel

Wooden deck for a seating area in the garden. Image via: Franzon de Reitz

Once you lift your bench with the platform, it detaches and looks sleek and elegant and provides better space for placing furniture. Get advice from a carpenter to make sure everything remains stable and weatherproof.

5- Plant protection

Densely growing plants to demarcate the seat. picture: Rita Palanikumar for the movie Sweet Home

Natural boundaries and privacy protection for the garden seating area are provided by intelligently selected and used plants. Swiss interior designer Dominique Brunner executed this very beautifully, Whose house you see here. Its garden resembles the garden of a villa more than the garden of a rented apartment. Many things grow lushly from large pots. Alternate different plants and textures, such as hostas, hydrangeas and yellow poppies.

6- A café in front of the house

Bistro magic on your doorstep. picture: Enabled

What is taken for granted in the countryside is rarely preserved in the city: the space in front of the house. If you equip it with two chairs and a table or bench, you can enjoy being outside even without a balcony or bench and will still stay in touch with neighbors and passers-by. I discovered this beautiful place with Ann and Slädu Perica. I noticed this because the chairs have green fur, which I find particularly chic. Check out the home's inspiring story here.

7- Summer bar

Summer island with colorful fabrics and accessories. Image via: Hem Historiska

Caipirinha, mojito and salsa or do you prefer a Milanese aperitif? Now you can celebrate these mini parties after work on your balcony. Design it like a summer bar. To do this, cover your pillows with summery patterned fabrics and enjoy colorful trays, pretty cocktail glasses and some fairy lights.

8- Urban Oasis

Summer veranda with style and improvisation. picture: Rita Palanikumar for the movie Sweet Home

This is a large terrace, but the idea of ​​furnishing your outdoor space in a summery and elegant way with little effort can also be implemented in a small seating area. This example also inspires you to bring an Italian lido feel to your small balcony with a lounge chair, umbrella and striped pattern. The balcony belongs to the apartment of the young restaurant entrepreneur in Zurich, Linda Hauser, Your presence can you View here.

9- Romantic hotel

Romantic city balcony. Image via: Hem Historiska

Even in the city centre, between new developments, traffic and lack of space, you can create a little rural ode. Plant lots of roses and lavender. Choose rattan furniture. If space is limited, benches are a good idea. The upholstery of these pillows is white. Paint an antique table with white varnish and set up lanterns.

10 – Shelter

Small round table in the bush. Image via: Modern house

To create a comfortable place to sit in a small garden, it is worth slipping between the bushes. Here you can flexibly create small, quiet oases with foldable furniture to separate yourself a little. In the evening, you can fold everything back to repeat the ritual the next warm day.

More ideas for your outdoor oasis

Marian Koehler Nizamuddin Journalist, designer and creative consultant. Her career took her to Paris, New York and Munich and she worked for several years as head of fashion at Annabelle magazine. Today she works independently for companies and agencies at home and abroad. More information

Did you find an error? Report now.