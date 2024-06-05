Sunak and Starmer debate tax policy in a TV spat

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has attacked his challenger Keir Starmer, particularly on tax policy. Source: Reuters

In some cases a word could no longer be understood: In their first TV battle before the British general election on July 4, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his challenger Keir Starmer engaged in a heated debate.

In particular, the conservative government leader, who is trailing by around 20 points in the polls, repeatedly interrupted his Social Democratic rival on Tuesday evening. ITV presenter Julie Etchingham struggled with two Camcocks.

The mood seemed tense at the ITV studios in Salford, near Manchester. Chung in particular repeatedly talked about his rival, causing Starmer to repeatedly roll his eyes and throw up his hands in exasperation.

Sunak succeeds in several attacks against the Labor leader

In fact, Sunak put his back against the wall and launched several attacks against the Labor leader. In a quick poll by the YouKov opinion poll, he won a razor-thin victory: 51 percent saw the prime minister as the winner, compared to 49 percent for the opposition leader.

The battle between Prime Minister Sunak and his rival Starmer marks the start of the British election campaign. Historic losses are predicted for the conservative Tory party. June 5, 2024 | 02:04 minutes

This should be a little balm for the conservative soul, as lately everything has pointed to a historic defeat for the Tory party.

Sunak is under pressure

For Sunak, the TV duel – with at least one more to follow on the BBC – is a great opportunity to close the gap on Starmer. He is under increasing pressure from the right, particularly the populist Reform UK Party led by Brexit driver Nigel Farage. See also The family celebrates the birthday of the sick mother (33) in November

Brass bands called brass bands march through the villages. A good distraction so close to the election. Manchester’s suburbs are literally working-class bastions. June 4, 2024 | 03:56 minutes

The 44-year-old started aggressively. Sunak rarely answered questions from the audience. Indeed, Starmer’s Labor Party has said a dozen times that it wants to increase the tax burden on every working family by £2,000 a year.

The allegation did not stand up to fact-checks by the BBC and British news agency PA. Accordingly, the amount is based on several unproven assumptions.

But the Labor leader left the claim unchallenged for a long time, before finally dismissing it as “rubbish”, commentators said.

Britain’s Conservative Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced new elections for July 4 this year. His party is under great pressure. May 23, 2024 | 03:27 min

Fighting with reversed roles

It almost seemed like the roles were reversed. The incumbent approached the Leader of the Opposition as if he were the Prime Minister.

Apart from raising taxes and robbing your pension, no one knows what Labor will actually do. Rishi Sunak, British Prime Minister

Starmer claims a blank cheque, and hides the true costs of his policies. “I have a clear plan for a safe future for you and your family,” Sunak asserted.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s party suffered a major defeat in the local elections in Great Britain. Risk of re-election in parliamentary elections. May 3, 2024 | 01:36 minutes

Sunak repeatedly asked Starmer about specific plans, but the Labor leader remained vague. The 61-year-old was very empathetic and received a lot of applause. Starmer said that from his youth he knew what it was like to have the phone switched off because he couldn’t pay the bills.

A drawn out fight?

Sky News reporter Beth Rigby witnessed a “fierce debate with more heat than light”. In the end, the outcome of the fight was very even. That would be bad news for Sunak.