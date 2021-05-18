National captain Rafael Diaz – fulfilled his childhood dream – now wants more

With EV Zug, Rafael Diaz celebrated his first championship title in 23 years. Now he is aiming for a bigger goal in the World Cup in Riga. Marco Keeler

Notable faces of a successful team: National coach Patrick Fisher with his arm outstretched on the ice, Captain Rafael Diaz. Photo: Peter Schneider (Keystone)

Example: to the last second

Raphael Diaz was rarely seen on the evening of May 7. First the tears, then the blissful radiance – You can see the Captain after his last final match against Servet what the coronation with EV Zug means to him. “It was the greatest thing for me,” he says a few days later. “The feelings were intense.” Understandably, since coming to EVZ as a young boy, he’s been dreaming of such a scenario.

Growing up in the immediate vicinity of the stadium, his love has always belonged to “blue and white”. Except for five years in North America, Diaz only played Zug – The title was sniffed several times. “It was very close in the last two defeats by Berne in 2017 and 2019. But we have now benefited from this experience,” see p.eight Leader. With his professionalism, Diaz himself played a major role in the ongoing boomtieg From the club. And he talks about it that he lived this in his last season with Zug and before moving to Freiburg: with a budget of 31 plus, he is the best player in the league in this region.

With 50 fans, the Zugers were initially able to celebrate the title on the field. It was a pre-peek showing up on the balcony in front of the 5,000 fans of the Square Arena. The whole region waited forever for this moment. It’s madness, “this is how Diaz describes the biggest EVZ since 1998. The team managed to spend about half an hour with the fans,” then we had to come back. “