March 24, 2024

Sugar promotes chronic inflammation in the body

Faye Stephens March 24, 2024 2 min read
More and more people suffer from complaints and diseases that can be traced to chronic inflammation. Diet has a big impact.

Chronic inflammation is the cause of a variety of diseases and ailments that affect many people without them even knowing it. More and more people suffer from complaints and diseases such as Hashimoto's disease, diabetes, rheumatism, osteoarthritis or acne due to chronic inflammation. The term “chronic” refers to diseases that develop slowly, last for a long period of time and require ongoing treatment. It is known that diet can influence some chronic inflammatory processes, according to German Nutrition Society (DGE).

Hibiscus (Hibiscus sabdariffa) tea could be a new approach to the adjuvant treatment of autoimmune diseases such as diabetes, rheumatism, and multiple sclerosis (MS).

Chronic inflammation resulting from malnutrition

Pain resulting from chronic inflammation, such as osteoarthritis of the elbow, can be relieved or even prevented with proper nutrition. © Bruno/Image Point FR/BSIP/Imago

Certain foods eaten regularly and in large quantities play a crucial role in the development of chronic inflammation. This can promote diseases. These include:

  • Sugar, which is primarily industrially produced sugar in processed foods
  • Processed meats, sausages and cold cuts
  • Alcohol, especially when consumed excessively
  • Excessive coffee consumption
  • Trans fats, which are commonly found in processed foods, fried foods, desserts, and certain types of margarine
  • White flour
  • egg
  • Dairy products
  • Red meat

Understanding the effects of diet on chronic inflammation is an important step in supporting your health and preventing disease. Foods rich in anti-inflammatory substances can be an effective way to accompany treatment for chronic diseases.

This article only contains general information about the health topic in question and is therefore not intended for self-diagnosis, treatment or medication. It does not, in any way, replace a visit to a doctor. Our editorial team is not permitted to answer individual questions about medical conditions.

The editor wrote this article and then used an AI language model to improve at her own discretion. All information has been carefully checked. Find out more about our AI principles here.

