Such were the chances of King Charles's recovery

Home page Boulevard

Press split

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has commented on King Charles' cancer. This allows us to make decisions about the severity of the situation.

London – British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (43) commented on this after it was revealed that King Charles (75) has cancer. As reported by “apnews.com”, she was “shocked and sad”, but also relieved, saying that she had detected the cancer early. The disease was discovered during Raja's recent prostate treatment.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak wants to stay in touch with King Charles as usual

According to Buckingham Palace, King Charles, who has not yet disclosed the type of cancer he is suffering from, has already started outpatient treatment. Sunak expressed his condolences and said he would “keep in touch with him as usual”. So the 75-year-old must continue to attend weekly meetings with the prime minister and other state functions.

After abdication shock: Queen Margrethe II of Denmark's finest moments Check out the photo series

Sunak was reasonably confident that the king's health would improve and that the cancer was only a temporary phase. “So we will stand by him and hope that this can be concluded as quickly as possible,” the British prime minister said.

King Charles looks forward to a full return to public service

According to “apnews.com”, the palace also announced that King Charles III. “I continue to be very positive about his treatment and look forward to a full return to public service soon.” The Regent, who will not take office until September 2022, is in generally good health. Queen Camilla and heir to the throne William are expected to support him during his treatment until he can fully resume his civil service.

King Charles III (L) and Rishi Sunak at a reception at Buckingham Palace on October 25, 2022. © Aaron Soun/dpa

By announcing his prostate problems and cancer, King Charles broke with royal tradition of keeping his health a secret. The palace said it did so “to avoid speculation and in the hope of promoting public understanding of cancer patients around the world.” What would happen if King Charles abdicated? (CSO) Sources used: apnews.com