Stop Putin! These five sanctions are now due – politics abroad

At first he poisoned his archenemy Alexej Navalny (44), then he was imprisoned for years, and then he was also beaten, arrested, and sometimes thousands of his supporters. torture. In short: the regime of Vladimir Putin (68) drops its latest mask in the Navalny case.

Putin’s staunchest competitor, Alexei Navalny, is said to be swinging for two and a half years in a regime-run penal colony. Because he survived Novichuk’s attack on his life last August, he asserts.

And a Russian court decided this Tuesday, “far from the rule of law,” as Merkel spokesman Stephen Seibert (60 years) said yesterday. After the verdict, young Russians took to the streets to demonstrate in favor of Navalny. The result: More than 1,300 people were arrested in Moscow and St. Petersburg.

Seibert condemned the “systematic use of force against peaceful protesters” on the chancellor’s behalf.

But when BILD wanted to know how Germany would react to the recent Kremlin crimes, Seibert became extremely silent.

His vague answer was “no more sanctions can be ruled out.” BILD has been informed, if any, that no decision should be taken until the meeting of the European Union Council of 25-26 March.

This is why BILD now says what Germany and the European Union should do immediately against the Kremlin dictatorship!

1. Stop Nord Stream 2 immediately

No infrastructure project is as important as the Russian Baltic pipeline to the Kremlin. If it were completed, Putin could reap billions more with him, the archenemy would drain Ukraine, and more Russian influence and corruption would flee to Germany. The founding of the Manuela Schwizig Foundation (46) to cheat “climate” with Russian money is just one example of this.

In addition, the project splits Germany and Europe, which only satisfies the Kremlin. 80% of the members of the Bundestag are in favor, 90% of the EU Parliament members from the 27 member states are against. This division must end. Get out of Nord Stream 2!

2. Prohibition of entry and investment of Russian oligarchs in Europe

Whether it is Roman Abramovich or Arkady Rothenberg – Russia’s richest and Putin’s regime are closely related. If they lose their welfare, Putin will lose his power base.

“Only targeted sanctions against Putin’s oligarchs will be able to change the attitude of the Russian elite towards Putin,” former world chess champion and opposition activist Garry Kasparov (57) told BILD Live yesterday. They were “storing the money stolen from the Russians in the West.”

In Germany, they put their money into real estate from the Kudamm in Berlin via Rottach-Egern to Garmisch-Patenkirchen. If they lose access to their European assets, they will turn on Putin after a few months or put him under pressure to change his policy. Last week, Alexej Navalny’s team sent a list of eight powers that the European Union must first impose sanctions on to US President Joe Biden (78).

3. Excluding the Russian delegation from the Council of Europe

From 2014 to 2019, the Russian delegation was excluded from the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) – as a sanction for the annexation of Crimea and Putin’s war in eastern Ukraine. Two years ago, the Russians returned (although Putin did not return Crimea) and used the appeal to smuggle EU-approved politicians into Europe.

But instead of fulfilling its obligations in the Council of Europe, for example following the rulings of the European Court of Human Rights regarding Alexei Navalny, Russia is ignoring its rulings.

Even worse, his deputies, who had been sanctioned, spread lies and misinformation on the podium in Strasbourg about Germany’s alleged role in poisoning Navalny. There is no place for Putin, the international violator of human rights, in the Council of Europe. Neither in PACE nor at the ministerial level.

4. Russian state companies do not participate in German companies

Russian state-owned companies continue to conduct shopping tours in Germany. The Russian money-printing machine Gazprom alone has four wholly owned subsidiaries in Germany and a stake of 49.98 percent. In addition, the group sponsors Schalke 04 and Germany’s largest theme park with tens of millions of euros each. Public relations that benefit the Kremlin cannot continue as long as Putin’s policies are responsible for much of the suffering at home and abroad.

5. Explain Gerhard Schroeder’s connections

Former chancellor Gerhard Schroeder has been retired since 2005. Since the same year, he has worked as a lobbying group for Russian state companies. It is under contract with Gazprom (Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2) and Rosneft, raising hundreds of thousands of euros annually. Questionable: President Schroeder and CEO of Rosneft, Igor Schinn (60) is on the USA Sanctions List. The ties between Schroeder, Sitchin and other sanctioned employees of the Putin regime must be fully revealed!