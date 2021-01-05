Tech

Start the first week of 2021 with Awesome Games Done, Marathon Fast Run

Start the first week of 2021 with Awesome Games Done, Marathon Fast Run

Games Done Quick (GDC), the charity event series that raises money as expert players work their way through classic games, His first iteration began in 2021 yesterday on Twitch, The event runs throughout the week for anyone interested in this year’s floodlights.

January’s event, which usually focuses on “cool” games that’s done quickly, is on its second day and has some great titles on the schedule for the next few hours, including speed rounds 2And the Deity: The Second Original SinAnd and Diablo 3. Later this week, we’ll see fast races of classics like Final Fantasy VIIAnd the Mega ManAnd the MetroidAnd and The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening. Check out the full schedule Here.

GDC has been running charitable marathons since 2010, and this year’s event is raising money for the Cancer Prevention Foundation. The series of events is distinguished by its consistency, viewership metrics and the large charities it publishes regularly (more than $ 25 million raised so far), and the fact that it often contains live world records recorded in real time on Twitch.

Earlier today, two world records were set in two separate divisions My voice Back to back: Sonic 1 (By speedrunner flyfox) and Sonic 3: Angel Island Revisited (By Zaxon96).

