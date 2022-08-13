SPOILER* Report recorded by AEW “Rampage #52: Quake By The Lake” on 08/10/2022 from Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA (first aired 08/12/2022)

All Elite Wrestling “Rampage #52: Earthquake Lakeside” (Taping: 08/10/2022)

Location: Location: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota, United States

First telecast: August 12, 2022

Attendance: About 5,600

Tony Schiavone welcomes Brian Danielson for an interview at the start of the show. Bryan says that nothing makes him feel more alive than in the ring and that he will never stop wrestling on purpose. Daniel Garcia wants to retire, but that won’t happen Wednesday. Garcia comes out and says Danielson is his hero and he’s not afraid to admit it. But his hero is afraid of losing and makes excuses. According to Garcia, Bryan needs to retire. Brian responded that he had had enough of this “sports-entertainment bullsh**.” Garcia was one of his nominees for Blackpool Combat Club. He was inspired by Garcia, but now he looks like Jericho. Bryan wonders if Garcia really wants to be the best technical wrestler in the world.

1. Competition

AAA Mixed Tag Team Championship

Mixed Tag Team Match

Tay Conti & Sammy Guevara (c) won over Dante Martin & Sky Blue.

Sami Guerra then grabs the microphone and berates Eddie Kingston. He says the fans love Kingston because he’s a fat piece just like them. Sami accepts Kingston’s challenge for a match at the All Out PPV.

Backstage we see Eddie Kingston explaining that he will be on vacation until his match against Sami. Meanwhile, Ruby Soho and Ortiz plan to meet Tae Conti & Sammy Guevara.

2. Competition

Singles match

Parker Bordeaux (w/ Slim J) won over Sonny Kiss.

3. Competition

Tag team match

The Gunn Club (Austin Gunn & Colton Gunn w/ Billy Gunn) defeated Beardhausen (Danhausen & Eric Redbeard) by pinfall at Dannhausen after the Famezer.

Billy Gunn tells his sons to toughen up. After Billy goes missing, Stokely Hathaway slips a business card to Austin Gunn & Colton Gunn.

Tony Schiavone now interviews FTW Champion Hook. Before Hook can actually say anything, wrestler and reality TV star Zach Clayton walks out of the Jersey Shore reunion. Clayton says he will take the title from Hook and bring him to the Jersey Shore. Hook wants to leave, but Clayton apologizes and says he wants to do it on his terms. Hook agrees to a match against Clayton next week at AEW Rampage.

4. Competition

Singles match

Orange Cassidy won against Ari Daivari.

After the match, Orange Cassidy and Parker Portrex stare down. Sonny Kiss rushes to the ring, but instead of supporting Orange Cassidy, Kiss hits a low. Parker Bordreaux has an easy game and the Orange can dispatch Cassidy.

