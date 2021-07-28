Recurring on behalf of Canada

28.07.2021

Thales Canada has selected Frequentis Canada to supply critical communications equipment under the TCR contract with the Canadian Ministry of Defense. The project, designed to support future missions of the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF), includes three new TCR systems stationed in Bagotville, Quebec and Cold Lake, Alberta.

Frequentis secure calling system provides continuous and secure VoIP access to all Link 16 voice channels, location independence and highly reliable technology with built-in redundancy. The frequency logging system enables complete documentation of all events and activities in the control room environment and is fully compliant with the latest ED-137 standard (currently ED-137C), while also providing backward compatibility with older versions.









