SpaceX wants to send the Starship on an orbital flight

SpaceX has set itself higher targets after the first successful test flight by the Starship: the rocket will soon complete its first orbital flight.
The basics are in brief
- SpaceX has placed an order for the orbital flight of the Starship rocket.
- The flight is scheduled to begin in the first quarter of 2022.
- The missile is scheduled to land in the ocean near Hawaii 90 minutes after its launch in Texas.
SpaceX is known for its ambitious projects. It was only recently that the Starship completed their missiles First successful test flight. According to the information on the “Futurezone” portal, the company wants from Tesla-chef Elon Musk Now go one step further.
The company submitted an application to the relevant US regulator about the missile’s first orbital flight. The Starship is set to launch with the Super Heavy Booster from its stellar base in Boca Chica, Texas. 90 minutes after launch, the missile is scheduled to land in the ocean northwest of Kauai, Hawaii.
The orbital flight is planned for the first quarter of 2022.
“Prone to fits of apathy. Zombie ninja. Entrepreneur. Organizer. Evil travel aficionado. Coffee practitioner. Beer lover.”