Soul, Heart and Little WeBo 1

This image is a 2×2 mosaic of the beautiful patch of sky in the Cassiopeia constellation adjacent to the Giraffe. Here the famous Heart and Soul Nebula are very close together, and it has always been one of my goals to photograph them together. If you zoom in more or less to the center, you can see a small planetary nebula (WeBo 1) rich in ionized oxygen (blue) and shaded red by ionized hydrogen. This elliptical planet forms around a binary star system and was only discovered in 1995. The Soul Nebula (also known as the Fetus Nebula or by the catalog abbreviations IC 1848, Sh2-199, and W5) and the Heart Nebula (also known as the Running Dog or by the catalog abbreviations IC 1805, Sh2-190 and W4). Diffuse nebulae associated with open clusters of young, hot, high-mass stars. The pair of nebulae is located about 7,500 light-years from Earth and was discovered by William Herschel on November 3, 1787. The brightest part of the Heart Nebula (known as the Fish Head) is classified separately as NGC 896 because it was the first part of the nebula to be discovered.