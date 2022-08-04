Soccer: Schoep seeks his fortune in Canada

The 28-year-old Tyrolean, the first Austrian to try his luck in Vancouver, last worked for Arminia Bielefeld and left the club on a free transfer after being relegated from the German Bundesliga.

“I am very happy to be here. “It’s a big step for me to come from European soccer to North America,” said Schaap. He hopes to bring more success to Canada. “I can’t wait to appear in front of the fans at PC Place,” said the former Schalke player.

A reunion with former Schalke sporting director

Axel Schuster acts as sporting director at Vancouver, and the 49-year-old German also held the position at Schalke 04 between 2016 and 2019. Schöpf and he are now seeing each other again as they kicked for Gelsenkirchner between 2016 and 2021.

“We’ve had Alessandro on our radar for a long time,” Shuster said. A versatile player in midfield is characterized by many things. “He runs strong, covers a lot of space, has a good combination game and has a lot of experience in some of the best matches in world football,” Schuster said.

Vancouver is currently eleventh in Major League Soccer’s (MLS) Western Conference. Schöpf is the third current ÖFB player in MLS along with Christian Fuchs (Charlotte FC) and Ergen Cara (Orlando City).