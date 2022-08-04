AEW “DARK: Elevation #75” taping report from Columbus, Ohio on 08/03/2022 (first aired 08/08/2022)

All Elite Wrestling “Dark: Elevation #75” (Taping: 08/03/2022)

Location: Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio, USA

First Airing: August 08, 2022

Attendance: About 5,200

Ahead of this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, several matches were re-taped for the new episode of AEW DARK: Elevation. These matches will be broadcast exclusively on YouTube from 01:00 German time from Monday to Tuesday. For this edition of AEW DARK: Elevation, Mark Henry, Excalibur and Caprice Coleman sit in the announce booth with Tasha Gonzalez as the ring announcer, announcing the wrestlers for the first match of the night…

1. Competition

Tag team match

Ruby Soho & Sky Blue defeated Nikki Victory & Megan Myers.

2. Competition

Singles match

Parker Bordeaux (w/ Ari Daivari) won over Casey Kerrington.

3. Competition

Singles match

Athena defeated Queen Amidala.

4. Competition

Tag team match

The Baddies (Keira Hogan & Leila Gray) defeated Alice Crowley & Bree States.

5. Competition

Tag team match

The Dark Order (Alex Reynolds & John Silver) defeated Lord Cruise and Local Talent.

6. Competition

Tag team match

The Lucha Brothers (Ray Fenix ​​& Penta Oscro) defeated The Wingmen (Ryan Nemeth & Peter Avalon).

After the match, La Faccion Ingobernable (Andrade El Idolo & Rush) come out and make their way into the ring. They stare down the Lucha Brothers without getting into a physical confrontation before leaving the ring.

7. Competition

Singles match

Mance Warner won against Serpentigo (w/ Luthor).

8. Competition

Tag team match

Tony Ness & Josh Woods defeated Damian Chambers & Dean Alexander.

Madison Rayne joins the commentators for the main event.

9. Competition

Singles match

Hikaru Shida defeated Emi Sakura.

After the match, TBS Champion Jade Cargill comes out and faces Madison Rayne. In the end, Rayne and Cargill agree that they will have a match against Leela Gray at Rainpage.

