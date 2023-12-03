Photo reader astronomy: Sh2-112 H-alpha nebula region in the constellation Cygnus
Hello dear star friends: With my simple and short exposure telephoto lens, which has a focal length of only 135mm and from the city center, I just want to show how you can do astronomy there too. You can find all relevant information in the caption. Marco Haig from Bingen am Rhein sends his warm regards.
Data about the image
|Goal
|Section 2-112
|location
|Bingen am Rhein
|time
|
02/12/2023 at 9:24 PM CET
|camera
|SV Pony 305 Pro Mono
|Telescope/lens
|Zeiss Sonar 135mm/f3.5/12nm HA
|Multiple
|Star adventurer
|Exposure time
|30 x 16 seconds
|Post-processing
|Contrast/Brightness/Highs and Lows
