March 1, 2024

Setapp Mobile: MacPaw plans to create a new app store for iPhone

Gilbert Cox March 1, 2024 2 min read

Digital life

Updated March 1, 2024 at 12:40 p.m

You can sign up: Developer MacPaw works on Setapp Mobile, an alternative app store for iPhone and iPad.
Software company MacPaw is planning to create an alternative app store for iPhone and iPad called Setapp Mobile. Interested users can sign up for the waiting list.

The company has not yet announced the exact date and implementation details of Setapp Mobile. Under the name Setapp, MacPaw actually offers a software subscription that includes several apps for Macs as well as iPhones and iPads. However, until now, apps from the Setapp subscription for iOS mobile devices still need to be downloaded from the Apple App Store.

Waiting for iOS 17.4

Epic Games, the publisher of Fortnite, announced at the end of last January its desire to launch its own app store for iOS.

Before the launch of Setapp Mobile, Epic Games Store, and other alternative third-party app stores, your iPhone must be updated to iOS version 17.4. Apple is expected to implement this update in early March, which is a prerequisite for the operation of these platforms.

The openness to third-party providers, mandated by the EU's Digital Markets Act (DMA), not only provides iPhone and iPad users with alternatives to Apple's App Store, but also other options.

Also alternatives to payment services and browsers

The update for iOS devices makes it possible to use alternative payment services via the NFC interface and other browsers with their own browser engine. This way, users now have additional options in addition to Apple Pay and Apple's Safari browser.

Other App Store providers must obtain Apple's approval and submit their apps to Apple for review before publishing. It will not be possible to install apps directly without the App Store (sideloading) or download apps directly from websites, as is possible with Android.
