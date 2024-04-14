Science: Awards given to young researchers: three girls won

Einbeck – The decision of the state of Lower Saxony on the “Jugend forscht” competition for girls and boys aged 9 to 15 years ended on Saturday with the awarding of several prizes. At the end of the event, which was held in Einbeek in southern Lower Saxony, around 50 prizes were distributed in various categories and special prizes – three girls from the Lüneburg region and the Bentheim region won a particularly large number of prizes. There were a total of 74 participants.

The young researchers presented their projects to the judging panel in seven thematic areas, from the world of work to chemistry to earth and spatial sciences. The youth won their participation in eight regional competitions.

15-year-old Josephine Neave from St Anthony's Mission High School in Bad Bentheim won three awards alone. She conducted experiments on oxygen and water for independent life on Mars. Among others, it received the first prize of €150 in the Geospatial and Spatial Sciences category as well as a special prize for interdisciplinary projects.

Two awards also went to 13-year-old Belina Schütz and 11-year-old Emma Schäfer from Blekidi High School. With their project on thermal imaging cameras aimed at helping bees overwinter, they won the World of Work category and received the special award from the Ministry of Culture of Lower Saxony. Both prizes are worth €150.

For the participants, the “Jugend forscht” competition has now ended with the state finals. Unlike the older 16-21 age group, there is no national final. The state finals for the older age groups were held a few weeks ago in the Clausthal-Zellerfeld. Federal decision from May 30 to June 2 in Heilbronn.