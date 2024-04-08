Schaffhausen Curling World Cup: Canada and Sweden play for gold

– Canada and Sweden are playing for gold The top two teams in the semifinals can't be beaten either. This leads to a duel between two Olympic champions.

Targeting world title No. 6: Skip Sweden's Niklas Edin. Photo: Keystone

From a Swiss point of view, you have to say: at least. At the very least, a World Cup final will be played at home in Schaffhausen on Sunday afternoon (3pm) after the Swiss national team was scheduled to play one match. The last stone failed against Germany in the round robin He was. Canada vs. Sweden is the playoff.

The North American team defeated defending champion Scotland 9-4 in the semi-finals. They are led by skip Brad Gushue, the 43-year-old Olympic champion from 2006 and world champion from 2017. The captain of the Scandinavian team, which beat Italy 5-3, is one of the greats in his sport, Niklas Edin. In addition to a full collection of Olympic medals with gold at Beijing 2022, the 38-year-old has won six world titles.

Kay

