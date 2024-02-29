A British MP reacted angrily to Olaf Scholz's comments about Western soldiers in Ukraine. Did the president release intelligence information publicly?

Recent statements by President Olaf Scholes (SPD) about Western soldiers in Ukraine have sparked outrage in Great Britain. This was reported by the Telegraph newspaper. Accordingly, Tobias Ellwood, a member of the House of Commons, accused Shawls of “serious misuse of intelligence”. Scholz wanted to distract from “Germany's reluctance to equip Ukraine with its own long-range missile system,” said Ellwood, who previously chaired the House of Commons' defense committee.

Ellwood responded to Scholz's comments on Monday. The president rejected the offer of German Taurus cruise missiles, justifying it by saying that he did not want to send German soldiers to Ukraine to handle the missiles. Scholz added: “Germany cannot do what the British and French do in terms of target control and support for target control.”

France and Great Britain have not confirmed the use

Representative Ellwood considers this a betrayal of military secrets. Ellwood said Scholz's statements “will undoubtedly be used by Russia to further escalate the escalation spiral.” A “small number” of British soldiers will take part in medical training in Ukraine, the British Ministry of Defense said on Tuesday.

The extent to which British and French soldiers are actually operating in Ukraine to support the Ukrainian military in dealing with long-range Shadow Storm and SCALP missiles is not publicly known. However, there is speculation that the French and British are planning cruise missiles of their own, and that at least Great Britain has stationed personnel in Ukraine for this purpose.

British concerns about the safety of their workers are growing

In France, it was never officially revealed whether French soldiers in Ukraine were helping to plan the cruise missiles. Until now, France was said to be training Ukrainian soldiers in neighboring countries of the country attacked by France or Russia. Reaction to Scholes's statements was cautious. “We would like to remind you that as far as the German chancellor's statements are concerned, everyone acts within the framework they deem appropriate,” the Paris foreign ministry said on Thursday. “Our goal is the same: to fail Russia.”

According to the Telegraph, Scholes' statements in the British government have raised concerns about the safety of diplomats and other personnel in Ukraine. In addition, according to the government, the risk of Russian secret service operations on British soil may now increase, the Telegraph quoted security sources as saying.