Rare bald ibis nest in Rome – science and technology

Rare species of bald ibis settled in Rome after a long journey. The animals, now called “Hannibal” and “Smudo”, laid their eggs on the balcony of the Windtre telecommunications company headquarters in Rome.The eggs were found not far from an area that the group’s staff actually used to relax. They were now asked not to disturb the birds and not to feed them.

The WWF Animal Welfare Association stated that the animals settled on the balcony in Rome, contacting the team and the trap. The experts then were able to locate the samples thanks to the GPS system.



Project “Waldrappen Team”

The bald ibis is part of a zoology research project in which Austria, Germany and Italy are participating. As early as 2007, the first birds bred in Austrian zoos and bred by Upper Austria researchers began their long journey to Italy. In order to illustrate the autumn flight paths of young animals south, they are being directed by biologists in light aircraft.

The Waldrappteam project has been in operation since 2002. The aim is to reintroduce the bald ibis, a descendant of ibis, into the Alps after some 350 years of absence. Without this migration to the south, they would not survive the winter. Chicks and traps that hatch in zoos and wildlife parks do not know the flight path to their winter spots. This is why human nursing mothers should fly them to Tuscany in a lightweight aircraft.

The bald ibis the size of geese lived in the Alps and the Mediterranean regions until the 17th century. Today, migratory birds are practically extinct in the wild. Illegal fishing is the main reason for this, accounting for three-quarters of the deaths. As part of the European Union project, the black, green and purple shimmering ibis species are to be reintroduced in the Lake Constance region – and projects have also been implemented in Burghausen, Bavaria and near Salzburg since 2011.

Such rare migratory birds can also be seen more and more often in South Tyrol. Recently, two northern bald ibis were spotted – and photographed at Issing in Buster Valley. Migratory birds were on their way from Tuscany to southern Germany.