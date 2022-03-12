Queen Elizabeth launches her sparkling wine

Queen Elizabeth is the first British queen 70 years of service a Platinum Anniversary can celebrate. To celebrate this special occasion, Buckingham Palace brings this year along with Royal Collection Chest (RCT), a charitable branch of the royal family, has launched its English sparkling wine.

Fruity and sweet

The «Platinum Jubilee Special Edition English Sparkling Wine» will be off Hand picking grapes Produced from vineyards in Kent and West Sussex. “It is golden in color and abir baffling of rich citrus fruits with notes of honey, white peach and hints of sweet spice,” according to RCT.

Exclusive design

The Label the bottle of Robe – Robe Inspired by Queen Elizabeth, who is used to it Coronation June 2, 1953 Worn at Westminster Abbey in London. “EIIR graffiti surrounded by golden olive leaves and ears of wheat, symbolizing peace and prosperity.”

In addition to special sparkling wine, you can also British hand cut champagne flute glass is obtained. on it glasses Engraved with a logo representing the national flowers of the United Kingdom and each pair is presented in a luxurious satin-lined gift box.