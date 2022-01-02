Pulse Poll: How Scientists See the New Year

Scientists in Germany are more concerned than optimistic about the coming year for science. 43.9 percent are more confident and 56.1 percent are more concerned about the new year. Mood deteriorated more compared to the previous year. In 2020, 47.2% of respondents answered the same question that they were most likely to be confident, and 52.8% said they were most likely to look forward to the next year with apprehension. Scientists from Saarland (52.9 percent) and North Rhine-Westphalia (51.6 percent) were more optimistic about 2022, while colleagues from Saxony-Anhalt (69.6 percent) and Berlin (67.9 percent). This is the result of an opinion poll among members of the German Federation of Universities (DHV) conducted by the Center for Evaluation and Methods (ZEM) at the University of Bonn.

As a result, last year’s review was negative. 2021, which is coming to an end, was rated 44.4 percent as fairly good and 55.6 percent as somewhat bad for science in Germany. A year ago, researchers evaluated the previous year inconsistently. At the time, 50% saw 2019 as somewhat good, while 50% saw it as somewhat bad. Researchers in Thuringia (50.9 percent) and North Rhine-Westphalia (50.4 percent) tend to look at 2021 favorably, while colleagues in Bremen (73 percent) and Saxony-Anhalt (65.2 percent) tend to look back.

On behalf of DHV, ZEM surveyed more than 32,000 DHV members from November 8 to December 10, 2021. 3,645 of them answered.