PS Plus in February: At this time of day, Sony releases free games

Note plus February 6, 2024 at 7:31 am Sony is releasing free PS4 and PS5 games for the month of February for PS Plus subscribers. It will be available for download at this time.

New free games coming soon. (Source: Sony screenshot)

You'll get Steelrise, Foomstars, and Rollerdrome in February.

Downloads available starting February 6, 2024 at 11am.

Download January games quickly.

Sony fans who also have a PlayStation Plus subscription can look forward to new free games for PS4 and PS5 every month.

Now the Japanese publisher has also announced the upcoming free games for February 2024. You can get online multiplayer shooter Foamstars (PS4 and PS5), skater shooter Rollerdrome (PS4 and PS5) and action RPG Steelrising (PS5).

In the colorful multiplayer game Foamstars, you can use foam to change your environment. You can even surf around the arena on it or use the foam for defensive purposes.

Movement and speed on roller skates are still available in Rollerdrome, but not in multiplayer mode, but in single player mode. You should experience fast-paced battles. If you eliminate enemies, you replenish your health, and you can use tricks and grind to get new ammo.

Only for PlayStation 5, you can download Steelrising for free with a PS Plus subscription. It's a role-playing game set in an alternate universe in Paris, and you can explore everything from the perspective of a mysterious machine called Aegis.

February games are available at this time



The new free games will be available for subscribers to download for free starting Tuesday, February 6 at 11 am. Until then, we advise you to grab January's free games quickly before they cost money again. Also includes the game Requiem: A Plague Tale.

New Silent Hill game for free



Konami has also surprisingly released a new game in the Silent Hill horror series for PS5, and it's rather small in size. PS Plus subscribers can download it for free.

If you don't have a subscription yet, you can get one now for less, as Sony is offering you discounts on PlayStation Plus for a short time.

