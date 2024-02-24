Prince Harry and Meghan speak in person after trip to Canada

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan recently went on a three-day trip to Canada. Now the Sussexes are speaking privately and talking about a “meaningful” visit to their former home.

From February 14 to 16, 2024, Prince Harry, 39, and Duchess Meghan, 42, attended a three-day “one year to go” winter training camp in Vancouver and Whistler to prepare for the 2025 Invictus Games. In Canada, the Sussexes hit the ski slopes, visited several facilities and the Duke of Sussex tried out various sports. For the parents of two, it was a return to the place of their hearts, after all, the couple lived in Canada for four months after the royal exodus in 2020. In an interview with “People,” Harry and Meghan now emphasize how important the trip is to them.

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan: “We're already counting the days until we get back”

“We loved being back in Canada and it meant a lot to both of us. It was an honor to welcome the four host First Nations as we joined the Invictus coaches and the participants and their families to celebrate 'One Year'. Go,” the Duke and Duchess of Sussex now told “People.” They say He continued: “Being surrounded again by Canadian people, food and culture filled our hearts. We felt the spirit and excitement of Invictus in Whistler and Vancouver, and we are very grateful to our hosts for arranging such an unforgettable visit. Days until we return.”

A never-before-seen photo of Sussex has been released

The US edition also features an exclusive, never-before-seen photo of Harry and Meghan. It shows the two of them on their last evening in Canada: on Friday, February 16, they attended the “One Year to Go” dinner at the Vancouver Convention Center. In the snapshot, Prince Harry glows in a dark suit, while Duchess Meghan smiles happily in an olive green dress by Canadian label Greta Constantine.

Her good friend Michael Bublé, 48, was photographed performing for her. During the gala, the musician performed the song “My Way”. However, Canadian singer Frank Sinatra's classic song, †82, was rewritten and adapted for Harry. The 48-year-old sang phrases such as “Nothing holds back the Invictus games, you play them your way” or “One man, one life-changing project, he does his best, he's a visionary”.

Sources used: people.com, instagram.com

