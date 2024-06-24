June 24, 2024

Hockey: Men are subject to Great Britain

June 24, 2024

Hockey world champions Germany missed out on a second win in a row in the Pro League. The German Hockey Association (DHB) team lost 0-1 (0-1) against Great Britain and is on seven wins after 14 games. On Sunday, DHB Men defeated hosts Netherlands after a penalty shootout.

Andre Henning’s side take on the Netherlands at 7.30pm on Thursday, with the last game of this year’s tournament again against Great Britain on Friday (4pm). In the table, Germany ranks seventh out of 9.

Earlier, women were called to protest against Great Britain in Utrecht. With a 2-0 (2-0) win, national coach Valentin Aldenburg’s side celebrated their tenth win in their 14th game. Captain Nike Lawrence (14th) and Anne Schroeder (23rd) scored for the third-placed team.

The second game against the Brits is back in Utrecht on Thursday (2pm), followed by the Dutch women, who have already been declared winners, on Saturday (7pm). For both teams, the Pro League matches are an important part of the preparation for the Olympic Games in Paris (July 26 to August 11), for which both teams have already qualified.

