Premier League Live: YB – FCB

For the first time in three and a half years, Basel won a match against Young Boys. New signing Benjamin Kololi scores a 1-0 win at home.
January 27, 2024 at 8:48 pmJanuary 27, 2024 at 10:58 pm
Young Boys suffered their third defeat this season in the Premier League. The leaders lost 0-1 to Basel in the twentieth round and allowed St. Gallen to advance by two points with Sunday's victory over Lugano.
Benjamin Kololi scores 1-0 against YB.Image: Cornerstone
Third-placed Servette remain six points behind YB after a 1-0 win at home to Yverdon. Derek Kutesa scored the winning goal for the 1-0 superior Geneva team in the 79th minute.
Basel achieved a prestigious win over YB in front of 26,000 spectators with a very committed and solidary performance. Newcomer Benjamin Kololi scored the only goal in the 13th minute.
At the bottom of the standings, Lausanne-Oschi was unable to achieve the double after defeating Lugano a week ago. The bottom team lost 1-3 at home to Winterthur. Luca Zoffi and Nishan Burkart scored for Zurich in the first 20 minutes and Randy Schneider in extra time. (seda)
schedule
11 series and movies to watch in October
The freestyle pro beats Nico, as he preferred to do the warm-up
Video: Watson
You may also be interested in:
Jurgen Klopp will end his involvement with Liverpool FC after this season. Will Germany then get its ideal national coach, or will the 56-year-old walk away from football altogether?
This news came as a shock to Liverpool fans. Jurgen Klopp, the man who brought the club their first league title since 1990 and led them to the top of Europe, will step down as coach at the end of the season. “I've exhausted my energy,” he told Football World in a 25-minute interview on the club's website. That's why he needs a break.
“Internet nerd. Avid student. Zombie guru. Tv enthusiast. Coffee advocate. Social media expert. Music geek. Professional food maven. Thinker. Troublemaker.”
More Stories
The Haudenosaunee want to participate in the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles
Skistar will not travel to the World Cup in the USA and Canada
Big departure: “I can explain it”: Klopp will only be Liverpool coach until the end of the season