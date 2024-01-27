January 28, 2024

Premier League Live: YB – FCB

Eileen Curry January 28, 2024 2 min read

For the first time in three and a half years, Basel won a match against Young Boys. New signing Benjamin Kololi scores a 1-0 win at home.

January 27, 2024 at 8:48 pmJanuary 27, 2024 at 10:58 pm

Young Boys suffered their third defeat this season in the Premier League. The leaders lost 0-1 to Basel in the twentieth round and allowed St. Gallen to advance by two points with Sunday's victory over Lugano.

Benjamin Kololi scores 1-0 against YB.Image: Cornerstone

Third-placed Servette remain six points behind YB after a 1-0 win at home to Yverdon. Derek Kutesa scored the winning goal for the 1-0 superior Geneva team in the 79th minute.

Basel achieved a prestigious win over YB in front of 26,000 spectators with a very committed and solidary performance. Newcomer Benjamin Kololi scored the only goal in the 13th minute.

At the bottom of the standings, Lausanne-Oschi was unable to achieve the double after defeating Lugano a week ago. The bottom team lost 1-3 at home to Winterthur. Luca Zoffi and Nishan Burkart scored for Zurich in the first 20 minutes and Randy Schneider in extra time. (seda)

schedule

11 series and movies to watch in October

1/14

11 series and movies to watch in October

These 11 movies and series will be streaming on your favorite streaming service in October.

Post it on FacebookShare on X

The freestyle pro beats Nico, as he preferred to do the warm-up

Video: Watson

You may also be interested in:

See also  RWO: That's what happened to Michaels in Bulgaria and Wenzel in the US

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

4 min read

The Haudenosaunee want to participate in the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles

January 27, 2024 Eileen Curry
2 min read

Skistar will not travel to the World Cup in the USA and Canada

January 27, 2024 Eileen Curry
2 min read

Big departure: “I can explain it”: Klopp will only be Liverpool coach until the end of the season

January 26, 2024 Eileen Curry

You may have missed

3 min read

200 million in the account: Harry Styles is the richest British star under the age of 30

January 28, 2024 Ulva Robson
2 min read

5 risk factors you should avoid

January 28, 2024 Faye Stephens
2 min read

Premier League Live: YB – FCB

January 28, 2024 Eileen Curry
2 min read

An ambitious NASA project: a laser beam will send small spaceships to distant stars

January 28, 2024 Gilbert Cox