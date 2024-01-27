Premier League Live: YB – FCB

For the first time in three and a half years, Basel won a match against Young Boys. New signing Benjamin Kololi scores a 1-0 win at home.

January 27, 2024 at 8:48 pm January 27, 2024 at 10:58 pm

Young Boys suffered their third defeat this season in the Premier League. The leaders lost 0-1 to Basel in the twentieth round and allowed St. Gallen to advance by two points with Sunday's victory over Lugano.

Benjamin Kololi scores 1-0 against YB.Image: Cornerstone

Third-placed Servette remain six points behind YB after a 1-0 win at home to Yverdon. Derek Kutesa scored the winning goal for the 1-0 superior Geneva team in the 79th minute.

Basel achieved a prestigious win over YB in front of 26,000 spectators with a very committed and solidary performance. Newcomer Benjamin Kololi scored the only goal in the 13th minute.

At the bottom of the standings, Lausanne-Oschi was unable to achieve the double after defeating Lugano a week ago. The bottom team lost 1-3 at home to Winterthur. Luca Zoffi and Nishan Burkart scored for Zurich in the first 20 minutes and Randy Schneider in extra time. (seda)