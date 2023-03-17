Photo finish: Willsman strong second in Canada

Status: 03/17/2023 5:00 PM

Florian Wilmsmann confirmed his strong performance at the World Cup in Canada. While Reece Howden won, the German finished second.

First World Cup podium of the season for Florian Wilmsmann. In a close race he finished second by one-hundredth of a second to Frenchman Youri Touplessis. With that win, he finished third overall in the World Cup with one more race to go before the end of the World Cup season.

First place overall went to Canada’s Reece Howden. Because he is unbeatable in his own World Cup. Overall World Cup runner-up David Moberg crashed out in the quarter-finals and is unlikely to catch up. Tim Hronek finished sixth in the minor final.

Fanny Smith won before the Canadian competition

In the women’s category, Switzerland’s Fanny Smith won in the absence of Sweden’s Sandra Naslund. In the final he won against all-Canadian competition. Second place went to Courtney Hofos ahead of Marielle Thompson.

The World Cup in Craigleath began with a chaotic schedule. Heavy rain would have severely affected the slope and affected the visibility of the athletes. It started at 3.30 pm local time.

Five DSV Men in Finals – Mayer at the end of the season

The DSV men were represented in the final round with five drivers. Johanna Holzmann was the only German among the women, as a very successful skiing season was already over. Daniela Meyer, who finished third at the Olympics, had to undergo knee surgery and abandon hopes of a top-three finish at the overall World Cup.

Even before the round of 16, it was clear that the better starters had better chances. Because there is no possibility of overtaking on the track. Daniel Bonhecker and Tobias Müller messed up their starts and were eliminated in the round of 16. Also Johanna Holzmann did not enter the semi-finals. Niklas Boxleitner also narrowly missed out.