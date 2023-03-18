The coronation of King Charles is shown on the screens

The highlight of the year was the coronation of King Charles in Britain. All Britons want to see the coronation of the late Queen Elizabeth’s son on May 6. Many cities require public viewing.

King Charles III will be crowned on May 6.

London. Fans of the English royal family can watch the coronation of King Charles III. on dozens of screens across the country. The ceremony on May 6 will be shown on more than 30 big screens in several cities, the Ministry of Culture in London said on Friday. “The Crowning Glory will be a magical moment, bringing people together for a special weekend in May to celebrate the best of Britain,” said headteacher Lucy Fraser. Thanks to screens in central locations, everyone will have an “unforgettable experience”.

For example, screens are planned at Cardiff Castle, in front of Belfast City Hall or Piccadilly Gardens in the center of Manchester. The government is providing one million pounds (1.14 million euros) for this.

The coronation of Charles, 74, and his wife, Queen Camilla, 75, is traditionally held at London’s Westminster Abbey. Millions of visitors are expected. The celebrations last for a total of three days, and people in Great Britain get an extra non-working holiday on May 8.

