Phone calls, SMS and internet – EU roaming charges no longer apply for another 10 years – News

Calling or texting abroad: This should not be more expensive for EU citizens than in the future home country.

Representatives of the member states of the European Union and the European Parliament agreed to continue the moratorium on roaming fees – for another ten years.

The current rule has been in place for four and a half years. It was due next summer.

This means that consumers can continue to use their mobile phones to make calls, surf the Internet or text at home at the same cost while traveling in the European Union. Since June 15, 2017, roaming charges have been waived in the 27 European Union countries as well as in Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway.

According to surveys, the European Union system is very popular among citizens. In fact, it would have expired in the middle of next year. However, the European Union Commission proposed to extend it.

No “deliberate suffocation”

The agreement provides for some changes to the existing rules. In this way, consumers abroad should be able to enjoy the same quality of services whenever possible. “Deliberate strangulation is a thing of the past,” said Austrian Member of Parliament and chief negotiator Angelica Wenzig.

In addition, the rates that network operators charge each other for roaming will be significantly reduced. It should also be possible to call the emergency number free of charge. All this has not yet been confirmed by the Council of European Union countries and the European Parliament. However, this is considered a formality.