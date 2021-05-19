The world’s largest iceberg is spotted in Antarctica

Which – which 1/2 The largest iceberg in the world was discovered through satellite imagery.

The Paris-based European Space Agency (ESA) said on Wednesday that this giant, with an area of ​​4,320 square kilometers, is currently the largest iceberg in the world.

An enormous Antarctic iceberg has receded, the largest area of ​​the Spanish holiday island in Mallorca. The Paris-based European Space Agency (ESA) said on Wednesday that this giant, with an area of ​​4,320 square kilometers, is currently the largest iceberg in the world.

The iceberg with symbol A-76 was detected on current satellite images from the Copernicus Sentinel 1 mission. Accordingly, it separated on the western side of the Ron Ice Shelf in the Weddell Sea in northwest Antarctica.

The A-76 is approximately 170 kilometers long and 25 kilometers wide, and is slightly larger than Mallorca, according to Issa. To date, the A-32A glacier was currently the largest, covering an area of ​​about 3,880 square kilometers and also floating in the Weddell Sea. For comparison: The A-74, which cut the Brunt Ice Shelf in February, has an area of ​​only 1,270 square kilometers.