An enormous Antarctic iceberg has receded, the largest area of the Spanish holiday island in Mallorca. The Paris-based European Space Agency (ESA) said on Wednesday that this giant, with an area of 4,320 square kilometers, is currently the largest iceberg in the world.
The iceberg with symbol A-76 was detected on current satellite images from the Copernicus Sentinel 1 mission. Accordingly, it separated on the western side of the Ron Ice Shelf in the Weddell Sea in northwest Antarctica.
The A-76 is approximately 170 kilometers long and 25 kilometers wide, and is slightly larger than Mallorca, according to Issa. To date, the A-32A glacier was currently the largest, covering an area of about 3,880 square kilometers and also floating in the Weddell Sea. For comparison: The A-74, which cut the Brunt Ice Shelf in February, has an area of only 1,270 square kilometers.
Names for icebergs traditionally consist of a letter for the area in Antarctica where they were first seen and a serial number. (SDA)
