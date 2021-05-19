World

The world’s largest iceberg is spotted in Antarctica

May 20, 2021
Esmond Barker
  The largest iceberg in the world was discovered through satellite imagery.

    The largest iceberg in the world was discovered through satellite imagery.

  The Paris-based European Space Agency (ESA) said on Wednesday that this giant, with an area of ​​4,320 square kilometers, is currently the largest iceberg in the world.

    The Paris-based European Space Agency (ESA) said on Wednesday that this giant, with an area of ​​4,320 square kilometers, is currently the largest iceberg in the world. (Archive image)

An enormous Antarctic iceberg has receded, the largest area of ​​the Spanish holiday island in Mallorca. The Paris-based European Space Agency (ESA) said on Wednesday that this giant, with an area of ​​4,320 square kilometers, is currently the largest iceberg in the world.

The iceberg with symbol A-76 was detected on current satellite images from the Copernicus Sentinel 1 mission. Accordingly, it separated on the western side of the Ron Ice Shelf in the Weddell Sea in northwest Antarctica.

