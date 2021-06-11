PCOS can lead to diabetes

Women with PCOS are more likely to develop diabetes. This can increase from two to nine times.
The basics in brief
- About 15% of women in Germany suffer from PCOS.
- This can be accompanied by a variety of complaints.
- Among other things, the risk of developing type 2 diabetes increases.
Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) can be a cause of a variety of conditions. This happens because there are too many male hormones in a woman’s body. Symptoms like acne, stubborn obesity, excess body hair, or an unfulfilled desire to have children are some of the more prominent examples.
However, PCOS affects women also more likely to Type 2 diabetes is notified by the German Diabetes Association in a letter. The risk of developing diabetes increases two to nine times.
Matthias M. Weber, media spokesperson for the German Society of Endocrinology, may be quoted as follows: «Everyone is treated and Every patient should be aware of the risk of developing diabetes. This is the only way we can control the possible consequences of PCOS.” In Germany, the proportion of women with PCOS of childbearing age is about 15 percent.