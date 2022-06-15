Science – Jülich – The first European supercomputer comes to Jülich – Wikipedia

Live from dpa news channel

Jülich (dpa) – The Jülich Research Center will be the site of the first European computer that can perform more than a trillion calculations per second. The research center announced, Wednesday, that the computing power will exceed five million modern laptops or personal computers.

The so-called Jupiter exascale computer should help solve scientific questions such as climate change and sustainable energy production. Cost point: half a billion euros. Of this, 250 million come from the European Supercomputing Initiative EuroHPC JU and another 250 million from the Federal Ministry of Education and Research and the Ministry of Culture and Science of the state of North Rhine-Westphalia.

Prime Minister NRW Hendrik Wüst (CDU) said the computer coming to Jülich was “a prize for science and excellence overall in our state”.

© dpa-infocom, dpa: 220615-99-672648 / 3