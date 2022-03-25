Patch 1.52 also fixes annoying Radeon bugs

Patch 1.52 for Cyberpunk 2077 has another surprise in store. about the Mysterious Steam Preset We have already reported, and now there is another change.

Radeon 22.3.2 Drivers Fix Cyberpunk

In the interaction between update 1.52 and Now released Radeon driver 22.3.2 There is an important bug in the game. That’s how he knows Official Twitter account From CDPR support download the latest AMD driver (22.3.2) when running Cyberpunk2077 on Radeon RX 400, 500, and Vega series GPUs. The update fixed an issue that was causing character models to appear dark in the game. But all this does not seem so far-fetched.

Until recently, there was also a support entry for this issue on Cyberpunk, but now this can only be done Access via Google cache. she says:

AMD Radeon RX 400/500 Series – Game looks too dark in some areas

There is an issue where the character models look too dark and lack lighting in some areas of the game. This happens on RX 4XX / 5XX graphics cards with driver version 21.12.1 (2021-12-3) and later.

To get around this problem, follow these steps:

Uninstall your graphics drivers using AMD Cleanup Utility.

Perform a clean install of drivers 21.11.3 or earlier if you prefer.

AMD is currently investigating the underlying issue.

Apparently, the solution was not yet successful at that time, like the solution Proving the error description in the AMD community. There, the affected user showed screenshots of completely dark characters in the menus, and here there was no more or less lighting. In the The release notes say 22.3.2 Under fixed issues. When running Cyberpunk 2077 (Buy now €39.99 ) On some AMD graphics products, such as B. Radeon RX 570 Graphics, some users may notice an issue where the interiors appear darker than expected.”

This doesn’t quite apply to the problem described, but AMD itself points to the new driver 22.3.2 as a solution in a community thread. According to user reports, 22.2.2, which was published in the meantime, is said to have exacerbated the situation. Apparently, some users were unable to see properly lit interiors on their Radeon maps nor drive in the desert at night. You can’t see the headlights of oncoming traffic either. So fixing the bug caused obvious joy among Cyberpunk gamers.