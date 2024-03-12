Oscars 2024: When will Roger Federer sell umbrellas?

Like a movie star: Roger Federer at the Oscars with his new sunglasses. These are now available for pre-order. Photo: Kyle Grillot (EPA)

Roger Federer has made the seamless transition from athlete to pop star. It is celebrated wherever it appears. He knows how to use his presence profitably.

At the Laver Cup in Vancouver Last September, Coldplay singer Chris Martin was drawn to the stadium, who was performing two concerts across the street. Now he stopped in San Francisco, attended a Golden State Warriors basketball game and shot some hoops with Stephen Curry. He also showed his skill at handling larger balls.

San Francisco is excited for the Swiss, who will bring the Laver Cup to the city by the bay in 2025. Because he was in the area, he traveled to Hollywood for the Oscars. He looked like a movie star himself, in a white suit with a tie and stylish black sunglasses with a retro look. It is Federer's newly launched model from luxury sunglasses brand Oliver Peoples. He shared the link on Instagram where you can pre-order the sunglasses. Cost: $452 or $502, depending on frame and lens color.

Federer not only sets new standards on the tennis court, he is also a master of product placement. Even before he officially became an investor in running shoe brand On in 2019, he was wearing the Swiss shoe and causing a stir. And for a culinary duel with other sports stars, he headed to Bad Ragaz in August 2021 in the obsidian-black Mercedes EQS 580, an electric supercar and the first of its kind in the world at that time. When he was honored on Wimbledon's Center Court last year, he wore a Rolex Daytona Orange watch set with 32 orange sapphires. Watch enthusiasts noticed this immediately.

Like shameless influencers

The way he now directly advertises his sunglasses, through an order link, seems like a change in tone. It's as if he's begging his 12.3 million Instagram followers to pay for his latest garbage. Like the masses of influencers who shamelessly promote products. Even though he hasn't played for a while, he is still the (former) highest-paid tennis player, with Forbes estimating his annual earnings at $95 million.

Federer is constantly leading his life as a brand after his retirement. Shoes are from On, clothes are from Uniqlo, a Rolex watch on her wrist, a Rimowa bag, and Oliver Peoples sunglasses on her head. There is no longer much room for new products. Maybe another umbrella?

More about Roger Federer

Simon Graf He is a deputy. Head of Sports and has been reporting on ice hockey and tennis for more than 20 years. He studied history and German at the University of Zurich and wrote several sports books. His current status: “Inspiration Federer.” More information @simongraph1

Did you find an error? Report now.