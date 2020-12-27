One of Einstein’s largest and most complete episodes ever. Astronomers call it a “molten ring.”

A very rare astronomical phenomenon has been making headlines frequently and for good reason. Hundreds of years will pass until we can see Jupiter and Saturn This is close To each other again. However, there are some “very strange and very rare phenomena” that can currently be observed in the night sky. The only problem is that in order to monitor this phenomenon, you will need to access it Hubble.

As always, Hubble delivers stunning visuals. This particular depicts prof Gravity lens Effect that gives an almost perfect example ofEinstein RingThe image of this episode, called GAL-CLUS-022058s, or, in an enlightened portion of the astrological trademark, “The Generated Ring,” was released late last week.

A video discussing the details of the gravitational lens.

The idea for branding came in part from the physical appearance of the thing, which actually resembles a fused metal ring. But it also came from the object’s site itself. It is located in the southern constellation Fornax (The Furnace), this image depicts a very distant galaxy whose light is being bended by a much closer cluster of galaxies.

Another Einstein ring. This one is called LRG 3-757. This was detected by a Sloan Digital Sky survey, but this image was captured by Hubble’s Wide Field Camera 3.

Credit: NASA / Hubble / European Space Agency

One advantage of this lens effect is that it allows scientists to actually better study the distant galaxy, which would otherwise have been completely invisible. While this is not the only known example of a phenomenon occurring, it is one of the most striking examples. But much remains to be found, and Hubble will continue to do, regardless of how the planets of our solar system align.

I know more:

NASA – Hubble watch the “molten ring”

Astronomy.com: Snapshot: Hubble captures “Molten Ring”

Outside: A near “Einstein ring” has been discovered

Outside: The discovery of the new “Einstein Ring” with the Dark Energy Camera