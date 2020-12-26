A new species called “sea dragon” was discovered in prehistoric times in the English Channel

A new mysterious small marine reptile dating back 150 million years ago, is known as Thalassudraco Ichisei Or Etches sea dragon, was recently discovered in deep marine sediments in the late Jurassic period along the coast of the English Channel in Dorset, England. SciTech Daily, This species may be able to dive to extreme depths, and has been identified to be part of the group known as ichthyosaurs, which are “simplified marine predators of the late Jurassic period”.

Paleontologist Megan L Jacobs said: “This ichthyosaur has several differences that make it unique enough to be its species and genus.” “Late modern ichthyosaurs from the Jurassic period in the United Kingdom are extremely rare, as these creatures have been studied for 200 years. We learned they were new almost immediately, but it took about a year for comprehensive comparisons to be made with all of the late Jurassic ichthyosaurs to make sure our instincts were correct. It was exciting. Too not being able to find a match. “

Illustration by Thalassodraco etchesi. Credit: Megan Jacobs

This specific specimen was discovered in 2009 and is estimated to be approximately 6 feet long. It was discovered by paleontologist Steve Etches MBE after a “cliff collapse along the seashore”.

It appears to have some similarities to sperm whales with a “very deep rib cage” that may have allowed larger lungs and a larger area so that the internal organs were not crushed under pressure. She also has large eyes, which means she can see well in low light.

Hundreds of tiny teeth seem to indicate a diet that may consist of squid and young fish, and “the teeth are unique in being so soft.”

Image of a sea dragon (Thalassudraco crater) fossil (MJML K1885). Credit: Etches Group, Dorset, UK

“They still had to breathe air on the surface, and they didn’t have scales,” Jacobs said. “There is hardly anything really known about the biology of these animals. We can only make assumptions from the fossils that we have, but there is nothing like them today. In the end, to adapt to being completely aquatic, they can no longer climb to Earth to lay eggs, so they evolved into “She carries a live little tail first. The skeletons are found with babies inside the mother and also those that have already been born.”

