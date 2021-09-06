Once the ‘biologically dead’ Thames recovered

According to scientists, the water quality of the Thames has improved significantly over the past few decades.

As evidence of this, they cite numbers from the last issue of harbor seals and gray seals in the river that also flows through London. Members of the Zoological Society of London estimated the current population of 2,900 gray seals and about 800 common seals.

This is 500 animals less than the previous number in 2019. However, according to experts, the decline is not evidence of problems. For example, there would have been more animals at sea during the three-day census than the previous time, and some of them may have migrated. The long-term picture is crucial.

Brown water – but still full of life

In the 1950s, the Thames was still considered “biologically dead”. The booming population now shows just how well the river has recovered, according to biologist Thea Cox. People may think that the Thames is dead because it was built, but it is full of life and the water quality has improved a lot.

For marine biologists, mammals such as seals and gray seals are an important indicator of the health of the largest river in southern England. The Thames is more than 300 kilometers long and connects, among other things, London with the North Sea.