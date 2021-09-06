Immigration: “Germany must resettle 41,000 refugees annually”

Migration expert Gerald Knaus has called on the German government to bring more refugees in need of protection directly to Germany. This is not only fairer than “uncontrolled refugee movements” – it is also beneficial for integration.

DrHe is an immigration expert and leader European Stability InitiativeAnd Gerald KnaussHe called on the federal government to take in more vulnerable refugees directly from crisis areas. “Germany should do it like Canada or Sweden and agree to resettle at least 0.05 percent of its population annually as part of resettlement, about 41,000 people,” Knaus told WELT.

During resettlement, the UN Refugee Agency identifies particularly vulnerable refugees in initial receiving countries such as Jordan, Kenya or Turkey and suggests resettlement to other countries. To date, Germany in this way has received up to 5,500 people per year.

“Resettlement ensures that those who really need help come to Europe,” Knaus said. It is “more fair than undisciplined refugee movements” because women and children also have a chance of being accepted. As a rule, they do not embark on dangerous escape routes, but mainly “bold men”.

Integrating this group is also easier because their protection needs are already identified upon entry. After all, resettlement sends an important signal to the first receiving countries: show them that they are supported not only in dealing with the refugee situation with money, but also in a very practical way by accepting some particularly vulnerable people.

Knaus, who is considered the pioneer of the agreement between the European Union and Turkey, formulated his request against the background of the Afghan crisis. At the end of August, the EU Commission asked member states to submit offers to take in refugees, although Germany has not yet received any public approval. Federal Interior Minister Horst Seehofer (CSU) said last week that special resettlement programs for “abused people” had always been agreed upon. “We’re ready for that, too.” However, he doesn’t think it’s wise to talk about numbers now. On the other hand, FDP politicians spoke in favor of expanding resettlement.

Joachim Stamp, Minister of Integration for the state of North Rhine-Westphalia, has called on the federal government to regulate the admission of Afghan refugees outside Europe as well. It needs partners like USA, Canada or Australia. “The 1979 Geneva Conference, at which the rescue of thousands of Vietnamese boat refugees was prepared, could serve as a model,” Stump said.

In Canada, for example, the government regularly limits the number of economic immigrants, family members, and refugees who are granted permanent residence. For the coming years, the plan looks the same 36,000 refugees are resettled annually before, which corresponds to 0.1% of the population. More than half of them are “sponsored” by individuals and organizations. You can propose refugees and you must first support and accompany them financially.

“The Canadian example shows that resettlement works when the state and society work together,” Knaus said. “In Germany, too, I see a great willingness in civil society to receive people in need of protection in an orderly manner.” However, so far, there has been a lack of attractive software.