Nintendo successfully takes action against the PC port

Nintendo successfully beat out the makers of the PC port of its game, which was originally released in 1993 for the Game Boy.The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening“Take action and the fan project has now been suspended due to copyright violations. High-definition version, which is based on the remake” published in 1998The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening DX“The Game Boy Color was released just a few days ago and offered widescreen support, polished graphics and textures, as well as high resolutions and frame rates.

Since Nintendo released a remake of its classic game for the Nintendo Switch in 2019, the Japanese company has been less than enthusiastic about the PC port and took action against it early on. Successfully, like the one that was usable only a few hours ago PC port download page Certain. Where a download was previously found, there is now a similar download Note from NintendoWhich confirms the “removal”.









This means that the fan project surrounding the original HD port for PC is history again just days after its completion. The game is now available for download on well-known underground sites.

source: itch.io via Wccftech