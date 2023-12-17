December 17, 2023

Nintendo successfully takes action against the PC port

Gilbert Cox December 17, 2023 2 min read

Nintendo successfully beat out the makers of the PC port of its game, which was originally released in 1993 for the Game Boy.The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening“Take action and the fan project has now been suspended due to copyright violations. High-definition version, which is based on the remake” published in 1998The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening DX“The Game Boy Color was released just a few days ago and offered widescreen support, polished graphics and textures, as well as high resolutions and frame rates.

