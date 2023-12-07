Nikki Haley in the crosshairs: a rough-and-tumble TV debate between American Republicans with a main character

– A rough television debate conducted by American Republicans with a main character Who will compete with Donald Trump as the Republican Party’s presidential nominee? Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley is on the rise – and so she has a lot to put up with.

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie and former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley debate during a commercial break in the televised debate in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Photo: AP

In the race for Republican presidential candidates in the United States, former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley is increasingly moving into the spotlight alongside former President Donald Trump. The 51-year-old man participated in the fourth television debate on Wednesday evening (local time) in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Due to their successes in the last poll This is clearly the focus and target of most verbal attacks. Donald Trump, who appears to be relentlessly outperforming his internal party rivals in the polls, has once again stayed away from the tour – and played a much smaller role there than the only woman in the race.

Trump seems irreplaceable in the lead

This time the group was only four people. In addition to Haley, there were Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, and former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie. Several other candidates have already withdrawn from the race due to their poor chances. Trump is currently the undisputed leader in the Republican field and has a roughly 45 percentage point lead over DeSantis and Haley. Ramaswamy and Christie are single digits.

Republican candidates (from left) Chris Christie, former New Jersey governor, Nikki Haley, former UN ambassador, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy on Wednesday at Moody Hall of Music at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa. Photo: Gerald Herbert (AFP)

DeSantis repeatedly attacked Haley. Among other things, he accused it of being controlled by questionable wealthy donors. The 45-year-old also attacked Haley over her past political stances and accused her, among other things, of courting Chinese investors in her tenure as governor.

Once again, Ramaswamy in particular stood out for his harsh attacks against Haley. He has repeatedly accused his party colleague of corruption and claimed she made a fortune by appeasing corporations and millionaires.

At one point, the 38-year-old held up a piece of paper somewhat awkwardly. The formula: “Nicki = Corrupt” was written on it in capital letters. He insulted Haley, calling her “more fascist” than the “regime” of current President Joe Biden, and mocked her as wanting to send troops to Ukrainian provinces whose names she did not even know.

