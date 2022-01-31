News from tennis – Teichmann and Golubic are better than ever – Sports – SRF
Skip to content
sports
tennis in general
current article
Legend:
Make up places in the world rankings
Jill Tishman and Victoria Golubek.
Keystone
Teichmann and Golubic advance
Switzerland’s Jill Teichmann and Victoria Golubic rank better than ever in the WTA rankings. Cylander improved three spots to 31st, and Zürcher rose from 40th to 36th. Despite being eliminated from the second round at the Australian Open, Olympic champion Belinda Bencic has 3 places and is now 19. In the men’s category, Roger Federer slipped from 17th to 30th.
Tim’s comeback is late
Dominic Thiem should postpone his comeback. The 2020 US Open winner also canceled the scheduled start of the clay court season next week in Cordoba, Argentina. The 28-year-old Austrian has not participated in a serious fight since last June due to a long-term wrist injury. In the ATP rankings, the former No. 3 world seed slipped to 37th place.
sda / cud
sports
tennis in general
current article
Social login
To register we need additional information about you.
{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* emailAddress *} {* displayName *} {* mobile *} {* addressCity *}
I consent to the processing of my personal data to log in to comment. More information can be found at
data protection.
Please agree to the privacy policy.
Create an account
{* / socialRegistrationForm *}
{*mergeAccounts {“custom: true} *}
{| foundExistingAccountText |}
{| Current_emailAddress |}.
{| show_present_present_photo |}
{| current display name |}
{| current address_provided_email |}
created {| Current_createdDate |} in {| current site name |}
Log in and register
Register
{* #signInForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *} {* currentPassword *}
Forgot your password?
Register
{* / sign in *}
Simply and easily sign up with your social media account or your Apple ID
{* loginWidget *}
Create a new password
Enter the email address of your user account. We’ll then send you a link that you can use to create a new password.
{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
send
{* / ForgotPasswordForm *}
Abortion, stop
Create a new password
You will soon receive an email with a link to renew your password.
tracking Did you receive any message?
If you have not received an email after 10 minutes, please check your SPAM folder and your email address.
Technical error
Excuse me! A technical problem has occurred. Please try again later or contact customer service.
Confirm mobile phone number
In order for us to be able to enter a comment, we ask you to confirm your mobile phone number. We will send you an SMS code to the mobile number
.
Something is wrong. Please try again or contact customer service.
Too many codes have already been requested for the mobile number. To prevent misuse, the function is blocked.
Many attempts. Please request a new code or contact customer service.
SMS code request
change mobile number
Many attempts. Please request a new code or contact customer service.
This mobile phone number is already in use. Please change your mobile phone number or contact customer service.
Close
change mobile number
The maximum number of symbols for the given number has been reached. No more tokens can be created.
Use another mobile number
Confirm your email address
We have sent you an email to the address
{* emailAddressData *} I sent. Please check your email box and confirm your account using the activation link you received.
tracking Did you receive any message?
If you have not received an email after 10 minutes, please check your SPAM folder and your email address.
User data settings
{*resendLink*}
Register and login
to sign up
With an SRF account, you have the option to enter comments on our website and in the SRF App.
{* #registrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* emailAddress *} {* displayName *} {* mobile *} {* addressCity *} {* newPassword *} {* newPasswordConfirm *}
I consent to the processing of my personal data to log in to comment. More information can be found at
data protection.
Please agree to the privacy policy.
{* captcha *}
Create an account
{* /Registration Form *}
Confirm your email address
We have sent you an email to the address
{* emailAddressData *} I sent. Please check your email box and confirm your account using the activation link you received.
tracking Did you receive any message?
If you have not received an email after 10 minutes, please check your SPAM folder and your email address.
User data settings
{*resendLink*}
Your activation email has been sent
Please check your email box. An activation email has been sent.
Register
Verified email address
Thank you for verifying your email address.
User account
In this view you can manage your user data.
{* #editProfileForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* displayName *} {* emailAddress *} {* mobile *} {* addressCity *} {* captcha *}
save on computer
{* saveProfileMessage *} {* / editProfileForm *}
change Password
Disable Account
User data saved successfully
You can view your data in your user account at any time.
Close
User data settings
change Password
Set a new password for your account
{* emailAddressData *}.
{* #changePasswordForm *} {* currentPassword *} {* newPassword *} {* newPasswordConfirm *}
save on computer
{*/changePasswordForm *}
Abortion, stop
Create a new password
Specify a new password for your account.
{* #changePasswordFormNoAuth *} {* newPassword *} {* newPasswordConfirm *}
Save password
{*/changePasswordFormNoAuth *}
Password saved successfully
You can now log in to the article with your new password.
Create a new password
We don’t know the password reset code. Please re-enter your email address so we can send you a new link.
{* #resetPasswordForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
send
{* / resetPasswordForm *}
Create a new password
You will soon receive an email with a link to renew your password.
Did you receive any message?
If you have not received an email after 10 minutes, please check your SPAM folder and your email address.
Disable Account
Your account will be deactivated and you cannot reactivate it. Registered comments will not be deleted.
Do you really want to deactivate your account?
{* deactivateAccountForm *}
Abortion, stop
{* / deactivateAccountForm *}
Account Disabled
Your account has been deactivated and can no longer be used.
If you wish to register again for the feedback function, please contact SRF Customer Service.
Close
List
Contact points
Contact points
Social login
To register we need additional information about you.
{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* emailAddress *} {* displayName *} {* mobile *} {* addressCity *}
{* / socialRegistrationForm *}