News from tennis – Teichmann and Golubic are better than ever – Sports

Legend: Make up places in the world rankings

Jill Tishman and Victoria Golubek.

Teichmann and Golubic advance

Switzerland’s Jill Teichmann and Victoria Golubic rank better than ever in the WTA rankings. Cylander improved three spots to 31st, and Zürcher rose from 40th to 36th. Despite being eliminated from the second round at the Australian Open, Olympic champion Belinda Bencic has 3 places and is now 19. In the men’s category, Roger Federer slipped from 17th to 30th.

Tim’s comeback is late

Dominic Thiem should postpone his comeback. The 2020 US Open winner also canceled the scheduled start of the clay court season next week in Cordoba, Argentina. The 28-year-old Austrian has not participated in a serious fight since last June due to a long-term wrist injury. In the ATP rankings, the former No. 3 world seed slipped to 37th place.



