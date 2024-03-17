New testing of the Windows 11 service pipeline

Microsoft is testing the Windows 11 maintenance pipeline with a cumulative update. The Windows team has not yet revealed any details, but there are more changes in the update process.

The update process has been improved

Microsoft has once again started improving the update process as part of Windows 11 Insider tests.

This test update KB5037135 was released to Dev Channel users shortly before the weekend. It follows the Windows 11 23H2 update preview that was published just a few days ago and has build number 26080.1201.

According to Al-Qasir Release note on the Windows blog There are no new features. It simply says: “Update 3/15: We've begun rolling out Cumulative Update version 26080.1201 (KB5037135) to Windows Insiders in the Dev channel. This update does not contain any new features and is intended to test our maintenance path.” This is a cumulative update.

Update in the development channel

Anyone who has joined the Dev Channel and has not yet installed the previous version will now receive all the announced innovations.

Since the Windows team has not published any additional information about this, there are already speculations about what could be behind this. Especially since there are frequent problems installing new versions with the latest Patch Day updates, it is reasonable to believe that there are now tests in this regard.

The team is constantly working to improve the Windows 11 update process, i.e. the update mechanism itself. Microsoft has been trying for some time to make updates smaller so that they can still be used even with a limited Internet connection.

With the new Windows 11 Insider Update, Microsoft is only testing additional improvements to the update process, that is, to the routine through which new Windows updates are delivered.

