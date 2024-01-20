Nakiska Snowboarding World Cup today: Allgäu residents start the Snowboarding World Cup in Canada – Sports in Allgäu

The world's best skiers start the second round of the World Cup in Nakiska/Canada in the arctic cold. Johanna Holzmann and Tobias Müller are there.

01/19/2024 | As of 2:28 p.m

German skiers put the finishing touches on the grass last week in preparation for the World Cup in Canada Obermesselstein reachable. The four-week World Cup break for ski artists around Johanna Holzmann (SC Oberstdorf) and Tobias Müller (SC Fischen) ends on Saturday and Sunday.

In Nakiska (near Calgary) there are two races on the program for women and men. During qualifying on Thursday, there were icy conditions at the ski area on the edge of the Rocky Mountains, with temperatures sometimes exceeding 25 degrees below zero. So Holzman and company were wrapped thickly and had their faces taped together to protect themselves from the extreme cold.

As temperatures dropped below -40 degrees the previous week, ski lifts also stopped working. In time for the races (Saturday and Sunday from 8:15pm CET), temperatures are expected to rise to -3°C.

Holzmann and Mueller easily qualified for the finals on Saturday

In qualifying for Saturday's races, Holzmann finished eleventh. Müller finished 17th. DSV drivers Florian Wilmsmann, Niklas Bachleitner and Tim Hronek also qualified. Holzmann is the only German female athlete. Qualifying for Sunday's race does not begin until Friday evening (8:10pm CET).

After the World Cup in Canada, the skaters will continue with the World Cup in St. Moritz/Switzerland on Sunday, January 28. The entire 2023/24 Ski Crosser World Cup calendar You will find it here.

