science

Mummification can have a longer tradition than previously thought

March 6, 2022
Faye Stephens

Embalming is the preservation of the corpse. Egyptian mummies, painstakingly washed, eviscerated, dried, embalmed, and then bandaged, are perhaps the most famous of the mummies. However, in other cultures, various types of mummification were widespread, and mummies sometimes formed naturally. In Europe, the dead could have been embalmed 8000 years ago – and thus much earlier than previously thought. A research team led by Rita Peyroteo-Stjerna from Uppsala University in Sweden has found cautious indications of this.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.