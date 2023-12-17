December 17, 2023

More sports news – World Cup bronze for Switzerland in squash – France wins the World Cup in Handball – Sports

December 17, 2023
More sports news – World Cup bronze for Switzerland in squash – France wins the World Cup in Handball – Sports


Squash: World Cup bronze for Switzerland

The Swiss national squash team achieved its first achievement by winning the bronze medal at the World Team Championships held in Tauranga, New Zealand. Previously, Switzerland had never finished higher than 12th in the World Team Cup (2019 in the USA). The Swiss No. 4 partnered with Nicolas Muller (world ranking 19), Dimitri Steinman (36), Jannik Wilhelmi (66) and Ruben Gadulla (150) in title fights in New Zealand after a flawless group stage in Australia (on the tour). of 16) and the United States (quarter-finals). They were only stopped in the semi-finals by six-time world champion Egypt.

Handball: French women win the World Cup title

For the fourth time in 12 years, the Women’s World Cup final witnessed a duel between Norway and France. The French women were crowned world champions for the third time in Denmark. In the new edition of the last World Cup final, they won 31:28, avenging the defeat they suffered two years ago. For Norway, co-host and four-time world champion, this was already the fifth defeat in a World Cup final, and the second against France after 2017. In the third place match, Denmark held a narrow 28:27 lead against them. Sweden .


srf.ch/sport, live webcast only, December 17, 2023, 6:50 p.m.;


