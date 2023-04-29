More bridges in the circle between science and economics

Make two out of one: Very few counties can use this formula in Bavaria Attend least when it comes to so-called Technology Transfer Centers (TTZ). in Guentsburg This knowledge transfer facility, run by Neu-Ulm University of Applied Sciences (HNU), has been in existence since 2020 – and with government funding of €4.3 million for five years. Now the Günzburg district is involved Leipheim Get another TTZ site, where there is also support from Free State. In this case, it is €2.5 million because the financing is joint with another site in the Aichach-Friedberg region. With start-up funding from Bavaria, there will be 46 technology transfer centers by the end of the state parliament’s legislative term in the fall. All of them have the task of building a bridge between science on the one hand and business and consumers on the other. In order to pass the practical test outside the realm of academics, politicians seem to view the TTZ tool as exactly the right thing.

HNU professor Jürgen Greininger presented the ambitious goal of the Technology Transfer Center in Leipheim on Friday afternoon in the rooms of VR-Bank Donau-Iller in Günzburg (where TTZ Günzburg found a place): he wants to empower small and medium-sized companies, with or without climate protection again Still achieving more competitiveness. Because with targeted measures in this area, the high-paying country in Germany can compensate for this competitive disadvantage. Grinninger is convinced of this.

Carbon dioxide emissions have become a cost driver

The background to these considerations is as follows: over time, the emission of greenhouse gases increasingly affects the finances of those who cause them, and becomes a relevant economic factor. Even countries that don’t forecast prices for their CO2 emissions, says Grinninger. China is the biggest climate offender and it does – as is India (the #3 emitter of greenhouse gases worldwide).

Production and logistics are the focus of TTZ Leipheim. Knowledge of how greenhouse gases (the best known is carbon dioxide and often account for them all) are used in the operational process already exists, the scientist emphasized. “But the companies don’t know about it” and therefore have nothing in their hands to apply. This is often due to universities, who keep their results to themselves, the professor said self-critically. The counter motion includes TTZ. From now on, a connection must also be established between HNU and companies and startups from Leipheim. Then TTZ not only offers “a qualified platform for sharing and communicating new topics and technologies”. Training can be provided as well as contract research. At best, the workforce for tomorrow’s world will be trained through academic and economic cooperation.

The business incubator is in the same building as Areal Pro

A small team should do it at TTZ Leipheim. The HNU professor assumes that there will be seven to ten staff members, including scientific staff and laboratory engineers. The district and city of Leipheim will share a university professor position, as confirmed by Axel Eggermann (Managing Director of the Regional Marketing Company in the Günzburg District) and Mayor of Leipheim Christian Konrad. First of all, the Technology Transfer Center uses the same building as Areal Pro’s Digital Startup Center.

Indeed, the Leipheim facility should not be served on Fridays. But Science Minister Markus Blume surprised Gunzburg District Administrator Hans Reichhardt with his government declaration of “Zukunft dahoam” in the state parliament this Wednesday, because he named the Leipheim site there. The call for applications was held in February. Locations have been fixed for eleven of the 15 regions. One of the four remaining locations is now set in Leipheim (for the North Swabia region). Digital Minister Judith Gerlach, 37, became a certificate holder on Friday. One of the reasons it originally came was to offer it to TTZ Günzburg, which works in the fields of data analysis and artificial intelligence. District Administrator Reichart and Mayor Conrad were happy to accept the second site’s certificate, albeit earlier than expected. It’s my special pleasure. We’ve been working for it for a long time,” said the district chief, addressing the question with a sly smile.