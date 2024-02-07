February 8, 2024

Microsoft is launching an internal Copilot program to boost AI adoption among developers

Gilbert Cox February 8, 2024 1 min read

Microsoft is launching the Microsoft 365 Copilot employee tool to encourage more developers to use artificial intelligence, Business Insider reported on Wednesday.

The company has run pilot programs to increase the use of AI tools among the developer community, and now plans to release Microsoft 365 more broadly to its teams for the first time, the report said, citing an internal memo.

Microsoft did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

The company's investment and partnership with OpenAI, as well as its rapidly growing cloud business thanks to customers looking to develop AI applications, has made Microsoft the most valuable company in the world, surpassing Apple.

Copilot is Microsoft's generative AI assistant built on comprehensive OpenAI language models. The Microsoft 365 Copilot product is an iteration of the tool in the company's productivity suite, which includes Word, Outlook and Teams.

In November, Microsoft began selling Copilot, an AI assistant that can summarize an email inbox or create a slideshow, for $30 a month. (Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

