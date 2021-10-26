AirPlay from iPhone or iPad to Mac

Apple finally released Mac OS Monterey to the public. The update brings several new features, including focus mode for notifications, SharePlay, live text, and more. Another new feature is the ability to AirPlay from your iPhone or iPad to your Mac without installing any third-party apps. So keep reading as we explain in detail how to use this feature.

AirPlay is a wireless protocol from Apple developed to stream audio and video from one device to another, for example an Apple TV or HomePod. With macOS Monterey, users can now easily turn their Macs into AirPlay servers. In other words, you can play a song or even share your iPhone or iPad screen and stream it to your Mac.

Compatible Mac Models

If you want to use AirPlay on a Mac, you first need a compatible Mac. Not every Mac that can run macOS Monterey supports the new feature. So, check out the list below to see if your Mac can be used as an AirPlay server:

2018 MacBook Pro and above

2018 MacBook Air and above

2019 iMac and up

2017 iMac Pro

2019 Mac Pro

2020 Mac Mini

AirPlay was officially introduced with iOS 4 years ago. However, only the devices listed below can transfer content in higher quality and resolution:

iPhone 7 and above

iPad Pro (2nd generation) and later

iPad Air (3rd generation) and later

iPad (6th generation) and later

iPad mini (5th generation) and later

AirPlay from iOS to Mac

In theory, after installing macOS Monterey on a supported Mac, you won’t need much AirPlay from your iOS device on your computer.

On your iPhone or iPad, find the AirPlay button in Control Center or in Supported Apps. To share your device’s screen using AirPlay, tap the screen mirroring switch in Control Center. Then select your Mac from the AirPlay list. The content should be streamed wirelessly to your computer after a few seconds.

Here’s how to manually enable or disable AirPlay on your Mac

If AirPlay doesn’t work on your Mac for any reason, or if you want to turn it off, Apple offers an option in macOS Settings. First, open the System Preferences app and then tap on the Share option.

Find the AirPlay receiver in the list of services. There you can uncheck the box to turn off AirPlay on your Mac. There are also settings to limit AirPlay only to other devices registered with your Apple ID or to people on the same network. A password can also be set to enable AirPlay on a Mac.

It’s worth noting that AirPlay to Mac also works by cable with a USB cable. According to Apple, a cable is recommended if you need low latency or can’t access Wi-Fi. For those with AirPlay 2 compatible speakers, your Mac can also be used as another AirPlay 2 speaker to play songs or stream at the same time using the multi-room audio option.

