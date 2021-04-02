Menopause: Menopause symptoms often go away on their own

Hot flashes and sweating: Many women are familiar with these typical symptoms of menopause. A study shows that symptoms often go away on their own.

Hot flashes, sweating, insomnia, and mood swings: Every woman experiences menopause symptoms and symptoms differently. After menopause is not an easy time for most women.

The most effective treatment for these symptoms is hormone therapy, according to the Patient Information Portal of the Institute for Quality and Efficiency in Healthcare. But even without treatment, symptoms in nearly all affected women subside over time and eventually go away on their own.

When does menopause begin?

On average, women get according to the portal gesundheitsinformation.de Her final rule is at age 51. If there has been no menstrual period for twelve months, the most recent bleeding is likely menopause. The duration of menopause varies, but it is usually several years.

The most common symptoms during menopause are hot flashes and sweating. It occurs in up to two-thirds of women. Hot flashes can vary in severity. Each one usually lasts three minutes. According to gesunheitsinformation.de, it no longer occurs after about three to five years without treatment. dpa / AZ

You can read more about this under:

From now on I count: menopause provides an opportunity for something new

With light food and tea against menopause symptoms