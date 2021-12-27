science

Matterhorn: The Swinging Mountain

December 28, 2021
Faye Stephens

The mountain is calling – and shaking. In any case, it is clear that the Matterhorn in the Alps is in constant motion. However, fluctuations in the nano and micrometer range cannot be felt by humans, but can only be measured using a seismometer, like a team led by Samuel Weber of the WSL Institute for Ice and Avalanche Research. Im Vachblatt “Earth and Planetary Science Letters” mentioned. The cause of the vibrations is the effect of resonance: the mountain intensifies the natural movements of the earth.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *