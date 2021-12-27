Matterhorn: The Swinging Mountain

The mountain is calling – and shaking. In any case, it is clear that the Matterhorn in the Alps is in constant motion. However, fluctuations in the nano and micrometer range cannot be felt by humans, but can only be measured using a seismometer, like a team led by Samuel Weber of the WSL Institute for Ice and Avalanche Research. Im Vachblatt “Earth and Planetary Science Letters” mentioned. The cause of the vibrations is the effect of resonance: the mountain intensifies the natural movements of the earth.

It is known that objects can begin to vibrate and have a certain frequency. However, in the case of the Alpine surveys, the situation of the data is so far sparse. So the scientists collected measurements on the top of the Matterhorn and on the most famous ascent route, the Hornlegrat. For comparison, they also installed a seismometer at the foot of the mountain. The Matterhorn rises 4478 meters above sea level. The mountain stands largely on Swiss soil, and the southern face belongs to Italy.

© Jeff Moore/University of Utah How the top swings | In this simulation, the natural vibrations of the Matterhorn are exaggerated. The mountain “oscillates” at 0.43 Hz in a north-south direction.

The researchers used their data to determine the frequency and direction of the resonant vibrations. The result: Matterhorn vibration with a frequency of 0.43 Hz in the north-south direction and with a slightly higher frequency in the east-west direction. The mountain on the summit moves 14 times more than on foot. Apparently because the top has more room to move than the more stable mountainside. Weber scientists also mapped the data to music (The recording can be found here) by speeding up the vibrations 80 times.

The sources of measured mountain vibrations are of different types: winds, earthquakes, tides or human-caused vibrations. Then the mountain amplifies shocks that correspond to its natural frequency.